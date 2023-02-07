Turkey thanks India for sending assistance after earthquake: ‘Friend in need…’

Hours after India sent relief material to earthquake-hit Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel on Tuesday said that the country “appreciates the help”. Speaking to the news agency ANI, the ambassador said, "India was among the first countries to respond when we asked for medical assistance”.

“We really appreciate the help extended by India to Turkey within hours of the earthquake. We too use the word 'Dost' for a friend. I would say a friend in need is a friend indeed. Friends help each other,” the Ambassador said, recalling the time when Turkey sent carriers to India with medical help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also informed that they have not received any requests from Indians for rescue after the earthquake. “The Indian mission in Ankara may have received some requests,” he said.

After the first earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, the Centre held a meeting to provide assistance. Hours after PMO's announcement to send aid, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel with a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment, including an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling machines, and other crucial tools departed for Turkey.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also visited Turkey's embassy to express condolences for the death of over 3,549 people in the earthquake, and also conveyed PM Modi's sympathy and humanitarian support.

The first major earthquake on Monday morning in central Turkey and northwest Syria measured 7.8 on the Richter scale. Turkey saw two more earthquakes on the same day of 7.6 and 6.0 magnitudes. On Tuesday, two other earthquakes hit the country of magnitude earthquakes hit the country of magnitudes 5.5 and 5.4.

According to Amb Sunel, more than 14 million people have been affected in the country. “21,103 people are injured, almost 6000 buildings have collapsed, and three airports have been damaged,” he added.

Meanwhile, several other countries, including the US, China, Britain, and the European Union, including US, China, Britain, European Union have mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers to Turkey.

