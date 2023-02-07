World's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
More than 3,400 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck both countries on Monday.
Here is a list of some of the world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000:
June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in magnitude 6.1 earthquake.
Aug. 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.
Sept. 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.
Aug. 24, 2016: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy kills more than 300 people.
April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
Aug. 3, 2014: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Wenping, China, kills more than 700 people.
Sept. 24, 2013: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes southwest Pakistan, killing more than 800 people.
March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 20,000 people.
Feb. 27, 2010: A magnitude 8.8 quake shakes Chile, generating a tsunami and killing 524 people.
Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, a staggering 316,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake, according to government estimates.
Sept. 30, 2009: More than 1,100 people die when a magnitude 7.5 quake hits southern Sumatra, Indonesia.
April 6, 2009: A magnitude 6.3 quake kills more than 300 people in and around L’Aquila, Italy.
May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.
Aug. 15, 2007: A magnitude 8.0 earthquake near the coast of central Peru kills more than 500 people.
May 26, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits the island of Java, Indonesia.
Oct. 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.
March 28, 2005: A magnitude 8.6 quake in northern Sumatra in Indonesia kills about 1,300 people.
Dec. 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
Dec. 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, resulting in 50,000 deaths.
May 21, 2003: More than 2,200 people are killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria.
March 25, 2002: About 1,000 people are killed in a magnitude 6.1 quake in northern Afghanistan.
Jan. 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing 20,000 people.
Source: U.S. Geological Survey