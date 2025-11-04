TVS debuts 6 models at EICMA 2025: Here are quick details for you

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), one of India’s largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturers, made its first-ever appearance at EICMA 2025 in Milan, marking a major step in the brand’s global expansion strategy. The company unveiled six new products across internal combustion and electric segments, along with advanced rider-assist technology, connected features, and AR-based smart helmets. Personalised Offers on TVS Jupiter Check Offers Check Offers TVS Motor Company debuted at EICMA 2025 in Milan, showcasing six innovative products, including electric models and advanced rider-assist technology, as part of its global expansion strategy.

TVS Motor Company at EICMA 2025 – Product and tech highlights Model / Technology Type Key Highlights Expected Launch / Availability TVS Tangent RR Concept Supersport (ICE) Monocoque subframe, aerodynamic design, inspired by TVS Racing heritage Concept – showcased only TVS eFX three o Electric Motorcycle Most powerful TVS electric bike yet, minimalist design, performance-focused Prototype – future production version expected TVS M1-S Electric Maxi-Scooter First TVS electric maxi-scooter, premium design for urban riders Europe launch by end-2026 TVS Apache RTX 300 Adventure Tourer Expands Apache lineup, built for long-distance touring, advanced features Europe launch Q1 2026 TVS X Electric Scooter Born-electric model, aerodynamic styling, Android Auto and SmartXonnect Europe launch by end-2026 TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept Urban Sportsbike Lightweight, stunt-focused design, agile handling for city riders Concept – India debut likely in future AR HUD Helmet (with Aegis Rider) Smart Helmet Tech Augmented reality display with navigation, hazard alerts, and call notifications Prototype – in development SmartXonnect & Smartwatch Integration Connected Tech Android Auto integration, real-time vehicle updates, and hands-free functions Gradual rollout on select models View All Prev Next

Six New Products Lead TVS’s Global Showcase

TVS Motor’s EICMA display featured a diverse lineup of six new products, combining design innovation with performance and technology.

TVS Tangent RR Concept – A supersport concept featuring a lightweight monocoque subframe designed for improved aerodynamics and track-level performance.

TVS eFX three o – The company’s most powerful electric motorcycle concept, built to set new benchmarks in performance EVs.

TVS M1-S – TVS’s first electric maxi-scooter, aimed at premium urban riders.

TVS Apache RTX 300 – A new adventure tourer that extends the Apache lineup into long-distance motorcycling.

TVS X – A born-electric two-wheeler with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency and connected features.

TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept – A new urban sportsbike concept designed for agility, stunt performance, and city use.

Chairman’s Remarks: Global ambition in focus

Commenting on the brand’s debut, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said:

“TVS is built on over a century of customer focus, innovation, and quality. As we debut at EICMA, our goal is to expand our global footprint with a strong range of products and technologies designed for riders everywhere. With our four innovation hubs across India, Indonesia, Bologna, and the UK, we are ready to serve new markets with the same passion and precision.”

Focus on electric innovation

The company reinforced its growing presence in electric mobility with the unveiling of the TVS eFX three o, TVS X, and TVS M1-S. The TVS X and M1-S are expected to launch in Europe by the end of 2026. These models underline TVS’s intent to offer advanced, connected, and efficient mobility solutions to a wider global audience.

TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept is an urban sportsbike concept designed primarily for city use.

AR-based smart helmets and connected tech

One of the key highlights at the TVS pavilion was the introduction of AR-enabled Heads-Up Display (HUD) Helmets, developed with Swiss startup Aegis Rider. The helmets use augmented reality to project navigation, hazard alerts, and call notifications directly into the rider’s line of sight, improving safety and reducing distractions.

TVS also showcased its connected ecosystem powered by SmartXonnect technology. This includes Android Auto integration on the TVS X and a smartwatch-linked TVS iQube, allowing riders to monitor battery health, tyre pressure, and other real-time updates.

Expansive lineup at EICMA

Alongside its new concepts, TVS displayed several of its popular production models, including the Jupiter, NTORQ, Raider, iQube, Apache RR 310, and Apache RTR 310. A limited-edition carbon fibre Apache RR 310 and a Build-to-Order RTR 310 also drew attention from enthusiasts. The company also showcased two electric bicycles and a complete range of helmets, apparel, and riding accessories.