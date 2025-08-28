TVS Orbiter electric scooter to launch today: Here's what to expect

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for a significant addition to its EV portfolio with the launch of a brand-new scooter, expected to be called the TVS Orbiter. The company recently dropped a teaser that has stirred excitement in the two-wheeler community, hinting strongly at an electric offering with its “electrifying” caption and striking visuals of electricity. The official debut is set for August 28th, and all signs point toward the Orbiter becoming TVS’s most accessible electric scooter yet. Get Launch Updates on TVS Orbiter Notify me Notify me TVS Orbiter is expected to sit below the iQube in the portfolio.

Positioned Below the iQube

From what we know so far, the Orbiter is likely to be an entry-level electric scooter, slotting in beneath the popular iQube. This move indicates TVS’s intent to widen its EV footprint by targeting a larger customer base—particularly young buyers and commuters looking for an affordable, practical EV without compromising too much on design or everyday performance. By positioning the Orbiter in this segment, TVS could create a gateway into its electric lineup, offering something more budget-friendly than the iQube.

Design cues from the iQube

While there’s no official reveal yet, the design patent filed by TVS offers a glimpse of what the Orbiter might look like. Interestingly, it borrows a few styling elements from the iQube, ensuring a familiar family identity. However, unlike the iQube’s boxy and upright stance, the Orbiter is expected to feature a slimmer, sportier, and more streamlined design. Aerodynamic panels flow seamlessly from the floorboard to the rear, giving the scooter a modern, youthful vibe.

The front fascia is likely to house a new LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, again echoing the iQube but with a fresher, sleeker execution. These styling cues suggest that the Orbiter is being tailored for urban riders who value aesthetics just as much as efficiency.

Targeted at the youth

It’s no secret that TVS has been eyeing the younger generation of EV adopters, and the Orbiter seems designed with them in mind. A combination of affordable pricing, decent range, and everyday practicality will make it a strong contender for college-goers, young professionals, and anyone looking to switch to electric mobility without stretching their budget.

The bigger picture

The Orbiter name was recently trademarked, alongside others like “EV-Ones” and “O,” hinting at TVS’s larger EV ambitions. With growing competition in the entry-level e-scooter space, the Orbiter could be TVS’s answer to the likes of Ola S1 X and Bajaj Chetak, delivering a balance of value, style, and performance.