TVS Orbiter review: Pros and cons explained

The TVS Orbiter marks a new step in TVS Motor’s electric journey, positioned below the popular iQube as a more practical and city-focused EV. Designed from the ground up, it combines bold styling, everyday usability, and smart features to cater to riders who want more than just a basic commuter. With a balance of comfort, range, and thoughtful details, the Orbiter aims to be the go-to scooter for urban lifestyles while keeping things accessible and efficient. Personalised Offers on TVS Sport Check Offers Check Offers TVS Orbiter should have a real-world range of around 115 km, says TVS.

Here are 3 pros and 2 cons about the TVS Orbiter.

TVS Orbiter: Pros

Practical – With a real-world range of around 115 km, the Orbiter would be able to do your daily commutes along with a few other chores that the rider can perform. There is a spacious under-seat storage that can store two half-face helmets. A thoughtful touch is the easy-to-use pillion footpegs. TVS has given a ridge on the footpegs that makes it easier for people to pull the footpegs out. There is also a cubby space behind the front apron where the person can keep their mobile phone while it is charging.

Feature-loaded – Despite its entry-level positioning, it packs in modern features such as a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth, LED lighting, cruise control, and connected tech, giving it an edge over rivals. There is also reverse assist that comes in handy while moving the Orbiter in tight parking spaces.

Comfortable – The upright riding position, soft suspension, and roomy floorboard make it rider-friendly. So, there is an ample amount of space for the rider. The long seat ensures that the pillion also gets space. The large 14-inch front wheel adds stability, even on uneven roads.

(Also read: TVS Orbiter test track review: Can it be your first electric scooter?)

TVS Orbiter: Cons

Brakes – Drum brakes on both ends, even with the Synchronised Braking System, might feel a bit underwhelming for a scooter in 2025, especially when rivals are offering front discs for better confidence. This is something that few people will give priority to.

Limited performance – With a top speed capped at 68 kmph and gentle acceleration, the Orbiter is not built for thrill-seekers; it’s strictly a city commuter best suited for moderate-paced riding. It is only the city where it excels. So, if the customer sets his or her expectations right, this should not be an issue.