Ultraviolette launches EV offensive, unwraps Tesseract scooter & Shockwave bike

Ultraviolette Automotive, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs with the F77 series of electric superbikes in India, has now entered a new segment in the country's electric two-wheeler market. After penetrating the high-end superbike segment, the company launched the Ultraviolette Tesseract, a high-performing electric scooter and an adventure electric motorcycle christened Shockwave. Ultraviolette Automotive has unwrapped two new products aiming to penetrate different segments of the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

(Also read: Upcoming bikes in India)

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been witnessing a plethora of launches over the last few years, in both scooter and motorcycle domains. Ultraviolette launched its first product in the high-end superbike category, which is not a very popular and volume segment. Now with an aim to tap a more popular space, Ultraviolette launched the Tesseract and Shockwave models. With this, the company aims to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS Motor Company are key players.

Ultraviolette Tesseract

Ultraviolette Tesseract is an electric scooter with a maxi-scooter like design. This aggressively designed electric scooter comes priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the EV maker is offering the Tesseract at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), for first 10,000 buyers. The Ultraviolet Tesseract scooter churnas out 20.10 bhp of maximum power and claims to cover up to 261 kilometres of range on a full charge. Also, Ultraviolette Tesseract is capable of running at a top speed of 125 kmph with 0-60 kmph sprinting capability in 2.9 seconds.

It gets features like LED lights, a windscreen, a 7.0-inch TFT screen with navigation, a 34 litre capacity underseat storage, 14-inch wheels, rear collision alert, ⁠handle bar with haptic feedback and ⁠spatial awareness among others. The scooter is available in three colour choices - Pink, Black and Sand. Deliveries of the scooter will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Ultraviolette Shockwave

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is an enduro electric motorcycle that comes priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). After the introductory offer is over, the electric bike will be available at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for this electric motorcycle is already open and deliveries for the model will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Weighing 120 kg and promising 120 kmph top speed, the Ultraviolette Shockwave claims to be capable of covering up to 165 kilometre range on a full charge. It can spring to 60 kmph from standstill in 2.9 seconds.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave comes with a lean and naked look, like many adventure motorcycles in the market. It sports dual vertically stacked headlamps, a tall windscreen, offroad-spec tyres wrapping the multi-spoke wheels etc. Ultraviolette Shockwave is available in two colour options - Yellow and Red.