US-Iran war accelerated EV adoption in India: Tata Motors MD

The West Asia crisis, war between the US, Israel, and Iran, has played a key role in the acceleration of electric mobility in India, shifting the market from a push mode to a pull mode, believes Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd.'s Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra. He also believes that EV penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market is expected to be 7-8% in FY27 and will cross 10% in FY28. Tata Motors MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra believes the West Asia crisis has shifted the Indian EV market from push mode to pull mode.

Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600 / month Check Eligibility

While speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Tata Sierra EV, the all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra SUV, which was launched on Tuesday at an introductory price ranging between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), Chandra said that while the entry of multiple players in the Indian EV segment and the breaking of barriers across subsegments such as pricing, range anxiety, and charging infrastructure have helped the growth of electric mobility in the country, the West Asia crisis has also played a significant role in accelerated growth of the category. "Around the Middle East crisis, there has been a faster acceptance. I would say, if the same customers were reluctant before, say, February 2026, they are now more amenable to considering an EV," PTI quoted Chandra as saying.

He reportedly also said that the crisis in the Middle East has shifted the market from a push mode to a pull mode, and therefore, that is also definitely a force multiplier or a catalyst to the already growing EV industry on the back of some strong products and on the back of multiple players coming into this segment. The Tata Motors top official added that the fuel price increases, and even in some cases fear of non-availability of fuels, had made consumers consider electric vehicles, especially in the entry-level passenger vehicle segment, where total running cost is a big consideration. "EV is an industry which has transitioned from early adopters to mainstream, and now electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream," Chandra reportedly said, while adding that, for the ongoing FY27 fiscal, EV penetration in the Indian PV segment is expected to be around 7-8%, up from 4.5% in FY26, and is likely to cross 10% in FY28.