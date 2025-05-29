Volkswagen Golf GTI: Check out 5 key highlights of the newly launched sporty hatchback

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been one of the most iconic hatchbacks of all time globally. Often considered a spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Beetle, this performance-oriented hatchback has been updated through eight generations before making its way to India. The Golf GTI hatchback has a tall history attached to it and is a proper collector's car with a limited number of units being brought to the Indian market. View Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Golf GTI Check Offers The Volkswagen Golf GTI is offered in India in four different colour options.

With over 37 million Golf units sold globally, this isn’t just another product in Volkswagen’s portfolio, it is the company’s first serious attempt to cater to Indian driving enthusiasts who value performance and global design pedigree in a compact form factor.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

But what is it that makes the Golf GTI special?

Handling and safety

Flicking the hatchback into corners almost instantly makes the car change its direction. The multiple technologies that are at work to improve the handling include ESC, ABS with EBD, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, engine brake assist, VAQ Front LSD, along with suspension tuned to be on the stiffer side, making it sportier.

Engine

The Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 260 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Design

On the outside, the Golf GTI Mk 8.5 wears a familiar Volkswagen design language, clean, modern lines with subtle but sporty detailing. The front fascia features sleek LED headlamps, a glowing LED VW badge and the classic GTI badging. The rear gets LED tail-lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and dual exhaust tips. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and is available in four colours: Kings Red Metallic, Moonstone Grey, Oryx White Pearl and Grenadilla Black Metallic.

(Also read: Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Which one offers best value for money?)

Interior

Inside, the Golf GTI has a driver-focused layout. The 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is slightly angled towards the driver for better accessibility and there's a fully digital instrument cluster for essential driving information. Additionally, there is a three-spoke GTI steering wheel, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and support for connected tech. Along with this futuristic touch, the Golf GTI also stays old school at the same time with a tartan pattern. While rear seat space may not be its strength, it still gets ample space for two at the rear. The 380-litre boot space also adds to the overall practicality.

Production

Priced at ₹52.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Golf GTI enters the Indian market through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. This means limited availability and higher costs due to import duties. At first, bookings were opened for just 150 units, catering to a niche audience, but due to strong demand, the German manufacturer quickly added 100 more to the lot. It's a statement product aimed at enthusiasts who want something unique without compromising on performance.

In India, the Golf GTI will rival a select group of premium compact cars and entry-level performance models. These include the Mini Cooper S and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, which offer a mix of driving dynamics, badge value and luxury within similar pricing.