Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun get offers of up to 2.5 lakh

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Volkswagen India is offering incentives up to ₹2.5 lakh on various models for a limited time. 

Volkswagen India has revealed that it is providing incentives of up to 2.5 lakh across its vehicle lineup. The specific benefits vary by variant, and it is crucial to understand that these offers are available for a limited period. For further details regarding these benefits, we recommend contacting your nearest authorized dealership, where additional information can be obtained.

Volkswagen's Virtus GT is one of the most popular sedans in the Indian market right now.
Volkswagen's Virtus GT is one of the most popular sedans in the Indian market right now.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome 

The Virtus Chrome is priced starting at 10.44 lakh. The Highline 1.0L TSI AT and Topline 1.0L TSI AT models offer benefits of up to 1.90 lakh, while the Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG provides benefits of up to 1.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Sport

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT offers advantages of up to 1.45 lakh, while the 1.5L TSI DSG provides benefits of up to 2 lakh.

(Also read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD)

Volkswagen Virtus Sport

The Volkswagen Virtus Sport 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits reaching up to 80,000, while the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG comes with benefits of up to 1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome

The Volkswagen Taigun Chrome is priced starting at 10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits reaching up to 1.40 lakh, while the manual variant offers benefits of up to 2.35 lakh. Additionally, the 1.5L TSI DSG comes with benefits of up to 2.5 lakh.

Apart from this, Volkswagen is also offering a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

(Also read: Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will be replacement for Tiguan Allspace)

Vokswagen Golf GTI to launch soon

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the Golf GTI in the Indian market. The booking amount was set to 2,65,370 and the first batch of the hot hatchback is already sold out. The Golf GTI is being introduced to the Indian market via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) method. Volkswagen has specified that only a select few from the list of interested customers will be chosen to purchase the new GTI. 

It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup generates 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun get offers of up to 2.5 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On