Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun get offers of up to 2.5 lakh

Volkswagen India has revealed that it is providing incentives of up to ₹2.5 lakh across its vehicle lineup. The specific benefits vary by variant, and it is crucial to understand that these offers are available for a limited period. For further details regarding these benefits, we recommend contacting your nearest authorized dealership, where additional information can be obtained. Volkswagen's Virtus GT is one of the most popular sedans in the Indian market right now.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome

The Virtus Chrome is priced starting at ₹10.44 lakh. The Highline 1.0L TSI AT and Topline 1.0L TSI AT models offer benefits of up to ₹1.90 lakh, while the Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG provides benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Sport

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT offers advantages of up to ₹1.45 lakh, while the 1.5L TSI DSG provides benefits of up to ₹2 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Sport

The Volkswagen Virtus Sport 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits reaching up to ₹80,000, while the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG comes with benefits of up to ₹1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome

The Volkswagen Taigun Chrome is priced starting at ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT is available with benefits reaching up to ₹1.40 lakh, while the manual variant offers benefits of up to ₹2.35 lakh. Additionally, the 1.5L TSI DSG comes with benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh.

Apart from this, Volkswagen is also offering a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

Vokswagen Golf GTI to launch soon

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the Golf GTI in the Indian market. The booking amount was set to ₹2,65,370 and the first batch of the hot hatchback is already sold out. The Golf GTI is being introduced to the Indian market via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) method. Volkswagen has specified that only a select few from the list of interested customers will be chosen to purchase the new GTI.

It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup generates 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.