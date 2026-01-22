Volvo EX60 debuts globally: Top 5 things you should know about the electric SUV

Volvo has globally revealed the EX60, its new all-electric mid-size SUV and the direct successor to the ICE-powered XC60. Built on a new-generation EV platform and positioned as a high-volume electric offering for the brand, the EX60 introduces major upgrades in range, architecture and in-car tech. Here are the top five key things to know about the newly unveiled Volvo EX60. Personalised Offers on Volvo EX40 Check Offers Check Offers The Volvo EX60 has been revealed globally as the brand’s new all-electric mid-size SUV and successor to the XC60

1. Electric successor to the XC60

The EX60 is the electric successor to the XC60, transitioning one of Volvo’s most important nameplates to a fully electric format. It sits between the smaller EX30 and the larger EX90 in Volvo’s EV lineup and will play a central role in the company’s global electrification strategy.

2. New SPA3 platform with cell-to-body battery tech

The EX60 is the first Volvo model to be developed on the new Scalable Product Architecture 3 (SPA3) architecture. This platform introduces mega casting and cell-to-body battery integration, where the battery pack becomes part of the vehicle’s structure. Volvo claims this reduces weight, improves efficiency and structural rigidity. Despite being significantly larger, the EX60 is said to have a carbon footprint comparable to the smaller EX30.

Category Volvo EX60 Details Platform SPA3 (Scalable Product Architecture 3) Electrical Architecture 800-volt system Fast Charging Capability Up to 400 kW Charging Performance Adds up to 340 km range in 10 minutes Powertrain Options P6 RWD Electric, P10 AWD Electric, P12 AWD Electric Claimed Range (Max) Up to 810 km (P12 AWD variant) Other Claimed Ranges Up to 660 km (P10 AWD), up to 620 km (P6 RWD) Production Start Spring 2026 Customer Deliveries Summer 2026 (P6 and P10), P12 to follow Key Rivals Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV View All Prev Next

3. 800-volt electrical architecture and ultra-fast charging

Unlike Volvo’s current EVs that use a 400-volt system, the EX60 adopts an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables higher charging power with lower heat generation and better efficiency. Using a 400 kW fast charger, the EX60 can add up to 340 km of range in just 10 minutes, placing it among the quickest charging electric SUVs globally.

4. Multiple powertrain options with up to 810 km range

Volvo has also unveiled an EX60 Cross Country variant with higher ground clearance, special wheels, and beefier cladding

The Volvo EX60 will be offered with three electric powertrain options. The P12 AWD Electric variant delivers a claimed range of up to 810 km, making it the longest-range version. The P10 AWD Electric offers up to 660 km, while the rear-wheel-drive P6 Electric variant delivers up to 620 km. In total, the EX60 will be available in seven variants across these powertrain options.

5. Google Gemini AI and next-gen safety tech

The EX60 is the first Volvo SUV to integrate the Google Gemini AI assistant, enabling advanced voice-based interactions for navigation, media and vehicle functions. On the safety front, it carries a new HuginCore system, which processes data from the vehicle’s sensors to monitor its surroundings in real time and support active safety features.

The Volvo EX60 is scheduled to enter production this spring at the carmaker’s factory in Sweden. Customer deliveries for the P6 and P10 variants are expected to start this summer, with the long-range P12 version to follow shortly after.