Search
Thu, Jan 22, 2026
New Delhi oC

Volvo EX60 debuts globally: Top 5 things you should know about the electric SUV

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 22, 2026 06:12 pm IST

Volvo has unveiled the EX60, its new all-electric mid-size SUV and successor to the XC60. 

Volvo has globally revealed the EX60, its new all-electric mid-size SUV and the direct successor to the ICE-powered XC60. Built on a new-generation EV platform and positioned as a high-volume electric offering for the brand, the EX60 introduces major upgrades in range, architecture and in-car tech. Here are the top five key things to know about the newly unveiled Volvo EX60.

The Volvo EX60 has been revealed globally as the brand’s new all-electric mid-size SUV and successor to the XC60
Personalised Offers on
Volvo EX40 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
The Volvo EX60 has been revealed globally as the brand’s new all-electric mid-size SUV and successor to the XC60

1. Electric successor to the XC60

The EX60 is the electric successor to the XC60, transitioning one of Volvo’s most important nameplates to a fully electric format. It sits between the smaller EX30 and the larger EX90 in Volvo’s EV lineup and will play a central role in the company’s global electrification strategy.

Check similar cars

Find more cars ...
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

₹ 56.1 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

₹ 48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

₹ 49 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
VinFast VF9

VinFast VF9

₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

₹ 65.97 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

2. New SPA3 platform with cell-to-body battery tech

The EX60 is the first Volvo model to be developed on the new Scalable Product Architecture 3 (SPA3) architecture. This platform introduces mega casting and cell-to-body battery integration, where the battery pack becomes part of the vehicle’s structure. Volvo claims this reduces weight, improves efficiency and structural rigidity. Despite being significantly larger, the EX60 is said to have a carbon footprint comparable to the smaller EX30.

CategoryVolvo EX60 Details
PlatformSPA3 (Scalable Product Architecture 3)
Electrical Architecture800-volt system
Fast Charging CapabilityUp to 400 kW
Charging PerformanceAdds up to 340 km range in 10 minutes
Powertrain OptionsP6 RWD Electric, P10 AWD Electric, P12 AWD Electric
Claimed Range (Max)Up to 810 km (P12 AWD variant)
Other Claimed RangesUp to 660 km (P10 AWD), up to 620 km (P6 RWD)
Production StartSpring 2026
Customer DeliveriesSummer 2026 (P6 and P10), P12 to follow
Key RivalsTesla Model Y, BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

3. 800-volt electrical architecture and ultra-fast charging

Unlike Volvo’s current EVs that use a 400-volt system, the EX60 adopts an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables higher charging power with lower heat generation and better efficiency. Using a 400 kW fast charger, the EX60 can add up to 340 km of range in just 10 minutes, placing it among the quickest charging electric SUVs globally.

4. Multiple powertrain options with up to 810 km range

Volvo has also unveiled an EX60 Cross Country variant with higher ground clearance, special wheels, and beefier cladding
Volvo has also unveiled an EX60 Cross Country variant with higher ground clearance, special wheels, and beefier cladding

The Volvo EX60 will be offered with three electric powertrain options. The P12 AWD Electric variant delivers a claimed range of up to 810 km, making it the longest-range version. The P10 AWD Electric offers up to 660 km, while the rear-wheel-drive P6 Electric variant delivers up to 620 km. In total, the EX60 will be available in seven variants across these powertrain options.

5. Google Gemini AI and next-gen safety tech

The EX60 is the first Volvo SUV to integrate the Google Gemini AI assistant, enabling advanced voice-based interactions for navigation, media and vehicle functions. On the safety front, it carries a new HuginCore system, which processes data from the vehicle’s sensors to monitor its surroundings in real time and support active safety features.

The Volvo EX60 is scheduled to enter production this spring at the carmaker’s factory in Sweden. Customer deliveries for the P6 and P10 variants are expected to start this summer, with the long-range P12 version to follow shortly after.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Volvo EX60 debuts globally: Top 5 things you should know about the electric SUV
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-telugu
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On