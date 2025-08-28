Volvo XC70 revived in strong hybrid form with over 200km EV range. Will it reach India?

Volvo has brought back the XC70 nameplate, this time in a long-range plug-in hybrid guise. To be first launched in China, the new Volvo XC70 is based on the Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) platform and introduces the brand’s most advanced hybrid system to date. The crossover wagon offers an electric-only range of over 200 km under the CLTC cycle, the longest EV driving range of any Volvo plug-in hybrid yet. Personalised Offers on Volvo EX40 Check Offers Check Offers The Volvo XC70 comes with a strong hybrid powertrain that enables an electric driving range of over 200 km.

The XC70 features an EV-inspired, closed-off front grille with an active grille shutter that auto-adjusts to optimise aerodynamics, cabin temperatures and cooling. With this feature, Volvo aims to enhance the XC70’s energy efficiency and driving range. The updated model continues the brand’s modern design language with Thor-hammer LEDs up front, vertical C-shaped LED taillamps integrated into the rear glass and a sleek aerodynamic silhouette. Inside, the cabin carries a “timeless Scandinavian design” alongside an advanced connectivity suite and the Swedish brand’s latest safety tech.

Volvo XC70: Features and Technology

The interior of the Volvo XC70 carries a minimalist design with high-quality materials and a massive 15.4-inch horizontal infotainment display

The minimalist cabin is equipped with a massive 15.4-inch horizontal infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and an optional 92-inch augmented reality head-up display. Connectivity is handled by Volvo’s latest infotainment system with built-in AI voice assistant, over-the-air software updates, and remote access functions via the Volvo Cars app. Further premium touches include a tuned audio experience and extensive in-car personalisation options, with more details to be revealed closer to launch.

The XC70 employs Volvo’s Safe Space Technology, which includes multiple radars, cameras, and sensors for collision avoidance and pedestrian protection, along with features such as lane change assist, Park Pilot Assist, and door opening alerts.

Volvo XC70: Engine and Performance

While details on the XC70’s powertrain are limited, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) had previously revealed that it will be powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 161 bhp. The petrol powerplant will be mated to an electric motor that derives power from either a 21.2 kWh or a 39.64 kWh battery pack. The smaller unit will be fitted into the front-wheel drive variant for a total EV-only range of around 100 km. The bigger 39.64 kWh unit will be available on the ultra-long-range with an all-wheel drive system, and Volvo claims this allows the XC70 to deliver a 200 km electric driving range (CLTC). The filing with the MIIT puts the actual range closer to 180 km.

When factoring in the internal combustion engine, the XC70 is said to achieve a combined driving range of more than 1,200 km. The LFP battery can be fast-charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes, while bi-directional charging enables the vehicle to power external devices.

Volvo XC70: Is India calling?

The Volvo XC70 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor gets juiced up by one of two battery options

With production already underway, Volvo has opened pre-orders for the XC70 in China. Pricing details for the Chinese market have yet to be disclosed, but the model is expected to slot into the global premium plug-in hybrid segment, competing against long-range PHEVs from German and Japanese brands. A launch in Europe is confirmed, with other markets likely to follow as Volvo expands its electrified product portfolio.

At present, there is no confirmation regarding a launch in India. The older generations of the XC70 never officially reached our shores, as it was built as a rugged wagon which did not meet the Indian buyer’s preferences. The latest generation is more of a full-fledged SUV, being built on a new flexible platform with hybrid power. It has now grown larger with more power and features, joining the ranks of luxury SUVs such as the BMW X5. As such, it is better positioned to be brought over to the country in the premium passenger vehicles space.

If launched in India, the Volvo XC70 will compete with the likes of the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Filling the gap between the XC60 and the XC90, it would cater to buyers looking for an advanced tech suite, a luxurious cabin, and strong hybrid performance.