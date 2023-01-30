Want to buy a 7-seater car? This MPV among top-selling models of Maruti Suzuki

If you are looking to buy a 7-seater car, here is an option you may consider. Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, sold the second-highest number of units for the company in December last year, and was only behind Baleno, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which cited data from Maruti Suzuki.

Last month, customers bought as many as 12,273 units of Ertiga, a nearly 4% rise from the same period in 2021, when 11,840 units were sold. Ertiga, in fact, sold more units than other company models such as Alto, Swift, WagonR etc.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features

In terms of features, the MPV comes with a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected car technology etc. For passenger safety, on the other hand, there are features such as airbags (four in top-spec variant, two in automatic variant), brake assist, rear parking sensors, cruise control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Powertrain

It is powered by a 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine, which generates 103 PS of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The motor is connected to a 5-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price

Ertiga comes in seven variants, with a price range starting from ₹7.96 lakh, and going all the way to ₹10.71 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

