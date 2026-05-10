Want to buy a KTM 250 Duke? How much EMI to pay every month?

KTM bikes in India have been in the league of the bestselling models, especially motorcycles with engines under 400 cc. The KTM 250 Duke is one of the bestselling sporty, aggressive, and high-performance motorcycles in the country, which is highly popular among the young generation of consumers. The quarter-litre naked streetfighter is priced at ₹217,400 (ex-showroom). It is available in three colour options: Slate Grey, Ebony Black, and Metallic Silver. The KTM 250 Duke is known for its aggressive design that gives the bike a bold and masculine road presence.

The KTM 250 Duke is known for its aggressive design that gives the bike a bold and masculine road presence. The premium features, along with a power-packed engine, further enhance its appeal to the young riders. The motorcycle is currently in its third-generation avatar in the Indian market.

If you have been planning to buy the KTM 250 Duke and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount that you have to pay every month, here is a quick calculation to help your purchase process.