Want to buy Citroen eC3X? Key genuine accessory list with price detailed

Citroen eC3X is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric hatchback with a SUV-like stance comes as the final piece of the puzzle in Citroen's product range in India. The puzzle started to take shape in 2025, when the French auto giant upgraded its other models with their respective X-badged versions. Citroen offers a plethora of accessories for the eC3X, which can be purchased online or offline.

The Citroen eC3X has been launched with a host of tweaks and upgrades that make it an appealing, practical day-to-day urban commuter electric car. Launched at an introductory price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV could challenge some key models in the segment if marketed right. Bookings for the EV have already started across India, while deliveries are expected to start within two months.

Citroen offers a wide range of accessories to give the eC3X a distinctive visual appearance. These accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's dedicated website as well as by visiting the authorised dealerships.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen eC3X and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list with pricing.