Watch: Drunk driver crashes 1 crore Audi RS6, leaves it hanging on wooden bridge

Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:21 PM IST

The driver was drunk while driving the Audi RS6.(Facebook/ Marbella se queja)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

An Audi RS6 costs over 1 crore and a slight scratch on the swanky car is nothing less than a nightmare. But a drunk driver in Marbella, Spain, pushed the luxurious car off a wooden bridge and left it hanging midway. It happened in Puerto Banus, a popular vacation destination known for its expensive cars and yachts.

The video of the car was shared by a user with handle @marbellasequeja2021 on Instagram with Spanish caption which roughly translates with, “How bad are drunken adventures they tried to cross with the car the wooden bridge of Puerto Banus. Come on, we still have 1 day left in August.”

The video was first reported by EuroWeekly in late August but has resurfaced again and netizens are awestruck seeing it. A user said, "I'm curious how the car ended up in this position?"

Later, an update on the other Meta-owned platform Facebook stated that the driver was detained for dangerous driving as well as failing a drug test.

“Well, thanks to the municipal tow-truck, the car has been removed and the culprit fined and arrested for reckless driving as well as for testing positive for alcohol and drugs.”

"For the defenders of cars with German license plates, hired cars and stiffs behind the wheel."

The Audi RS6 is a high-performance variant of the Audi A6, a mid-size luxury car produced by the German automaker Audi. It is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces up to 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, depending on the specific model.

The RS6 also features a sport-tuned suspension, high-performance brakes, and an all-wheel drive system for enhanced handling and traction. It has a top speed of around 190 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.

The RS6 sports a distinctive exterior design with large air intakes, quad exhaust pipes, and unique wheels. Inside, it has a spacious and well-appointed cabin with leather seats, advanced technology features, and a range of convenience and safety amenities.

