Xiaomi unveils its first electric vehicle. First look, features here

During Xiaomi's EV technology launch event on Thursday in Beijing, China, Chinese smartphone maker unveiled its long-awaited first electric vehicle. Xiaomi first ev picture.(Xiaomi)

The sedan, dubbed the SU7 as Speed Ultra, is expected to leverage its shared operating system with the company's popular phones. It will be powered by batteries from Chinese market leaders Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and BYD Co., depending on whether it has a single or dual motor configuration.

"By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world's top 5 automakers, striving to lift China's overall automobile industry," chief executive Lei Jun said at the event.

Five core technologies of Xiaomi EV SU7

The five core technologies in EVs are E-Motors, battery, HyperCasting, autonomous driving, and smart cabin.

• Xiaomi developed CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, integrating the battery into the vehicle body, improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing height for a more spacious cabin.

• The V6 and V6s, with a max rotor speed of 21,000rpm, are in mass production. The Xiaomi HyperEngine V8s, hitting 27,200 rpm, will be on the road by 2025.

• Xiaomi Hypercasting aims to reshape possibilities in the automotive sector.

• Xiaomi Pilot for precise and intelligent autonomous driving.

• Xiaomi Hyper OS are seamlessly integrated into Xiaomi EV, creating a “complete ecosystem connecting Human x Car x Home”.

What is Xiaomi SU7 price, when will it be available for purchase?

Xiaomi, know as producer of cheap smartphones, intends to rival Porsche’s Taycan Turbo in terms of performance and Tesla’s Model S in technology features. The Model S starts at 698,900 yuan and the Taycan at 898,000 yuan,

Many expect the SU7 to fall into 200,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan ( ₹25 to 35 lakh based on currency exchange)

Xiaomi hasn’t yet said how much the SU7 will cost and sale is likely to start next year. It will be produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles.