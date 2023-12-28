close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / ‘Blood trail on floor’: Was Tesla factory engineer attacked by robot in 2021?

‘Blood trail on floor’: Was Tesla factory engineer attacked by robot in 2021?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 28, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Tesla software engineer sustained injuries in robot attack at Texas factory, but it was not very severe, a report said.

A Tesla software engineer sustained injuries after being attacked by a malfunctioning robot at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s factory in the United States, reported The Information (news article behind paywall)

The U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla(REUTERS)
The U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla(REUTERS)

In a 2021 incident, the robot, designed for moving aluminium car parts, reportedly pinned the engineer and inflicted injuries with its metal claws, leaving a blood trail on the floor.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Meet Optimus-Gen 2, Tesla's new humanoid robot that can squat, dance, and boil eggs

The incident occurred in 2021 at Tesla’s Austin, Texas, factory when, inadvertently, one of the robots was left operational while the engineer and his crew were working on the others. “As that robot ran through its normal motions, it pinned the engineer against a surface, pushing its claws into his body and drawing blood from his back and his arm, the two people said,” the report added.

Also read: Tesla recalls over 120,000 cars in the US over 'unlocking doors' safety concerns

Upon witnessing the attack, a fellow worker promptly activated the emergency stop. This allowed the engineer to take himself away from the robot's grip “falling a couple of feet down a chute designed to collect scrap aluminium and leaving a trail of blood behind him,” one of the witnesses said, the report added.

The news site said it obtained an injury report that was submitted to federal officials as well as to health authorities in Travis County.

The engineer got a "laceration, cut, or open wound" on his left hand, though it wasn't severe to necessitate time off from work.

Tesla, however, declined to provide any comments on the matter, New York Post’s report said.

Also read: BYD set to overtake Elon Musk's Tesla as ‘world’s most popular EV maker’

Tesla Inc. is the worldwide leader in fully electric vehicle sales. Musk’s EV maker likely delivered 18.2 lakh vehicles globally in 2023, up 37 per cent from 2022, according to 14 analysts polled by LSEG.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out