Centre considering subsidy on electric vehicles, says power minister RK Singh

The central government is considering providing subsidy on buying electric vehicles, a move that is expected to give a big push to their sales, Union power minister (independent charge) RK Singh has said.

A committee of cabinet secretaries is likely to come up with some recommendations soon, he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

The ministry issued guidelines on December 14 for setting up charging infrastructure across the country’s major corridors.

The move came against the backdrop of the government’s target of achieving full electric mobility by 2030.

“We have stated that anyone is open to setting up charging stations. One doesn’t require a licence to set it up,” said Singh.

“If you want to set it up, you will get connectivity on priority basis from the DISCOMs [distribution companies]. For the pricing, we mentioned that we will supply electricity at the average cost of supply plus 15% subsidy,” Singh added.

The government has permitted private charging at residences and offices. Public charging stations will be set up every 25km on both sides of highways and roadways.

For electric vehicles such as trucks and buses, at least one fast-charging station will be set up every 100km. Charging facilities will also be available at bus depots and transport hubs within three years.

In the first phase to be completed by 2021, mega cities - with a population of over 4 million as per the 2011 census - all existing expressways and important highways connected to these cities will be covered. Other big cities like state capitals and Union Territory headquarters will come under the second phase to be completed by 2023.

