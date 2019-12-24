1,086 mobiles phones recovered from Punjab jails this year

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:28 IST

Punjab jail department has recovered 1,086 mobile phones from various jails of the state in 2019.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesman said that the state jails minister had given clear directions that no compromise would be made in respect of the security of jails and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Adopting ‘zero tolerance’, the jail department maintained strict vigil and conducted checking on regular intervals which lead to the recovery of 1,086 phones till December 23, he said.

Out of these, 338 mobiles were recovered from Central Jail Ludhiana, 109 from Ferozepur, 107 from Kapurthala, 96 from Faridkot, 95 from Amritsar, 71 from Patiala, 66 from Bathinda, 46 from Rupnagar, 34 from Hoshiarpur, 29 from New Jail Nabha, 28 from Sangrur, 22 from Barnala, 6 from Mansa, 3 from Gurdaspur, 2 from Pathankot and 1 each from Borstal Jail Ludhiana and women’s jail Ludhiana.

He said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed at the main entrance of Amritsar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Bathinda Jails. Besides, high security zones have also been set up at 12 jails.