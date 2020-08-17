e-paper
10-bed Covid care centre gets off the ground in Ludhiana's Lifeline hospital

10-bed Covid care centre gets off the ground in Ludhiana’s Lifeline hospital

So far, around 50 private hospitals have started providing Covid-19 treatment

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 10-bed Covid-19 care centre has been started at Lifeline Hospital in New Kartar Nagar. So far, around 50 private hospitals have started providing Covid-19 treatment.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal visited the hospital on Monday and lauded the management for starting the services.

DC Sharma assured residents that there is no shortage of beds for Covid treatment in Ludhiana district. He added that people should not panic and check the status of vacant beds through the mobile app, HBMS Punjab, or on the official websites, https://ludhiana.nic.in/notice/covid-19-bed-status-in-ludhiana-district/ or www.hbmspunjab.in

He said that data of all private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment has been added on the mobile app as well as the web links.

The police commissioner urged managements of other private hospitals to help the administration contain the spread of the virus by starting Covid treatment centres.

