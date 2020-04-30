e-paper
10 test positive for Covid-19 in Jhajjar

Nine patients are vegetable vendors while one is an infected pharmacist’s wife

chandigarh Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
The infected vendors frequented Delhi’s Azadpur mandi to collect vegetables, authorities suspect they contracted the infection there.
The infected vendors frequented Delhi’s Azadpur mandi to collect vegetables, authorities suspect they contracted the infection there.(Representative Image )
         

Ten people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Thursday, taking the district’s count to 18.

Nine patients are vegetable vendors at Bahadurgarh mandi, while one patient is the wife of an infected pharmacist, who worked at a hospital in Delhi, said Jhajjar civil surgeon Randeep Punia.

The infected vendors frequented Delhi’s Azadpur mandi to collect vegetables, authorities suspect they contracted the infection there. Their samples were collected three days ago.

“The 10 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at PGIMS, Rohtak,” Punia said.

