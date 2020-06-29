e-paper
Jun 29, 2020-Monday
11 remaining liquor vends in Chandigarh sold out for ₹34.22 crore

The UT has collected ₹299.53 crore from 89 liquor vends in the shape of license fees against a reserve price of ₹244.16 crore, registering an increase of approximately 22.68% over the reserve price

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:13 IST
In the second round of e-tendering held on Monday, the UT excise and taxation department received 23 bids for 11 liquor vends, the allotment of which was pending. After opening of e-financial bids, 11 liquor vends were allotted against which the department received a revenue of ₹34.22 crore against ₹27.83 crore reserve price with an increase of 23%.

The department collected ₹299.53 crore from 89 liquor vends in the shape of license fees against a reserve price of ₹244.16 crore, registering an increase of approximately 22.68% over the reserve price. It also earned ₹6.30 crore in shape of participation fee.

Last year, the department had fetched ₹ 343.63 crore from the auction of 81 vends, 34% increase over the reserve price.

