12 deaths, 351 fresh cases in J&K

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:20 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 deaths and 351 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the state’s Covid count to 1,06,899 and death toll to 1,641.

Officials said 166 people tested positive in Kashmir and 185 in Jammu. Seven persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and five in Kashmir division.

With 608 persons discharged on Monday, as many as 99,827 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.38%, the highest so far, and leaving 5,431 active cases.

A total 1,079 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 562 in Jammu. So far, 163 people have lost their lives in November. As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 in October.

The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1000-mark on September 20 and 1500-mark on November 03.

With 12,109 cases, November, so far, has recorded an average of 526 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average seven deaths a day have been reported in November so far, 10 were reported in October on an average per day against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 28.31 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 79 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 23 cases.

In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 98, followed by 23 in Doda.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,429 cases and 405 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,844 cases and 291 deaths.

Till date, 7.67 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,512 in home quarantine, 5,431 in isolation, and 45,989 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.94 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.