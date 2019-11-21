14 booked for kidnapping and looting contractor on Zirakpur-Banur road

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:06 IST

The district police have booked 14 persons for allegedly kidnapping a contractor at gunpoint and robing him of ₹10 lakh, a gold chain, ring and a bangle.

The incident took place in January, and after investigation, a case was registered in Banur on Wednesday.

Police said that one of the accused had posed as a cop and threatened the victim, Vikram Dalal, of registering a false case against him. The accused forcefully made the victim to sign three blank stamp papers.

“The accused are known to the victim and had asked him to come to Zirakpur-Banur road, where they committed the crime,” police said.

The accused have been identified as Veena Rani and her son Abhi, residents of Anand Colony in Samana; Faqeer Chand, who posed as a cop and is a resident of Sewak Colony in Patiala; Sorad Badwar and Gagandeep Badwar, residents of Devigarh; Avtar Singh, of Ghuman Nagar; Maninderjeet Singh, of Sant Nagar; Satpal Singh, of Siyal village in Sangrur; Sachin Goyl and Ashok Kumar, residents of Waraich Colony in Samana; Narainder Singh, of Tripuri, and three unidentified persons.

They have been booked under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 384 (punishment for extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Banur police station.

The victim, who is a resident of Hisar, told police that one of the accused asked him to meet them at Bollywood Dhaba on Zirakpur-Banur road, where they had come in three cars.

They forcefully dragged him into the car and Faqeer Chand threatened him of registering a false case of heroin and illegal weapon possession against him.

“Later, Veena and her son, who were also seated in the car, snatched ₹8 lakh, a gold ring, a chain and a bangle from him. They also withdrew around ₹2 lakh from his account and then dropped him at Sector 43,” the FIR reads.

Inspector Ravinder Kumar, of Banur police station, said that the victim is a civil engineer and take contracts for construction on highways.

The case has been registered after superintendent of police (D) conducted an inquiry into the matter and verified the facts. An investigation has been launched and accused will be arrested soon, said police.