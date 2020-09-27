e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor

15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor

Brother’s friend had been sexually abusing her since January, the girl revealed during counselling.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 01:38 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Not only her brother, two more men had sexually exploited the 15-year-old girl, who was found eight months pregnant on September 23.

Apart from her 19-year-old drug addict brother, who was arrested on September 23, police have also nabbed his friend, aged 25, and a former tenant of the victim’s family, aged 51.

During her counseling, the Class 9 student revealed that the 25-year-old man, who was a friend of her brother, was a regular visitor to their house, and repeatedly raped her since January this year.

The 51-year-old man had rented a room in the victim’s house for three months, when he also raped her multiple times. The duo will be produced in court on Sunday.

The girl’s pregnancy had come to fore when she complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to the Sector 22 civil hospital.

In her statement to the police, she had said that her brother, the sole earning member of the family, raped her for the first time in December 2019, under the influence of drugs. He continued to sexually abuse her for several months, but her mother remained oblivious to her plight as she was visually impaired.

She is under the care of the 181 helpline and social welfare department and is being counselled, with focus on her mental and physical well-being.

The case under Section 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered on the complaint of her elder sister, who got married in January this year.

top news
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
PM Modi calls for reform at UN
PM Modi calls for reform at UN
JP Nadda sets up new BJP team
JP Nadda sets up new BJP team
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In