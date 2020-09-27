15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 01:38 IST

Not only her brother, two more men had sexually exploited the 15-year-old girl, who was found eight months pregnant on September 23.

Apart from her 19-year-old drug addict brother, who was arrested on September 23, police have also nabbed his friend, aged 25, and a former tenant of the victim’s family, aged 51.

During her counseling, the Class 9 student revealed that the 25-year-old man, who was a friend of her brother, was a regular visitor to their house, and repeatedly raped her since January this year.

The 51-year-old man had rented a room in the victim’s house for three months, when he also raped her multiple times. The duo will be produced in court on Sunday.

The girl’s pregnancy had come to fore when she complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to the Sector 22 civil hospital.

In her statement to the police, she had said that her brother, the sole earning member of the family, raped her for the first time in December 2019, under the influence of drugs. He continued to sexually abuse her for several months, but her mother remained oblivious to her plight as she was visually impaired.

She is under the care of the 181 helpline and social welfare department and is being counselled, with focus on her mental and physical well-being.

The case under Section 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered on the complaint of her elder sister, who got married in January this year.