Chandigarh: 15-year-old impregnated, brother, his friend booked for rape

Sexually exploited for 10 months, the Class 9 student was found eight months pregnant at the time of medical examination

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The police on Wednesday booked a 19-year-old youth and his friend for raping his 15-year-old sister for 10 months and impregnating her.

The rape survivor’s brother has been apprehended by the police and raids are on to nab his friend.

The incident came to light when the Class 9 student complained of abdominal pain in the morning and was rushed to Sector 22 civil hospital. After medical examination, in which the minor was found to be eight months pregnant, the doctors informed the police.

The survivor told the police that her brother and his friend, who is a Class 10 student, had been sexually exploiting her since December last year and both had raped her multiple times.

The girl’s elder sister was married in January this year and her mother, who is visually impaired, was oblivious of her daughter’s plight.

The survivor’s mother told the police that she was unaware of the sexual exploitation till her daughter was medically examined by the doctors.

She said her son is a drug addict and used to regularly pick up fights at home. Her husband had deserted the family in 2012.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On her family’s request, the girl has been sent to a shelter home, police said.

