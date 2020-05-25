₹155 cr development works on agenda in Chandigarh MC House meet

chandigarh

Development works worth ₹155 crore and purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are among the key agendas to be taken up in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House meeting on May 29.

The meeting, for the first time, will take place through video conferencing.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said the engineering branch had prepared three major agendas worth ₹155 crore — civic amenities for villages for ₹100 crore, road works due for 2020-21 fiscal for ₹45 crore, and ₹10 crore of development works for Manimajra.

He said the road works already allotted last year had begun and will pick up pace soon.

SPENDING FOR COVID

Another agenda item is enlarging the scope of ward development funds in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Ward 1 councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said under ward development fund, a councillor can spend ₹80 lakh per year on his ward, but the spending is mostly on civic works. “In the meeting, we will raise the demand to broaden the scope of ward development fund by including pandemic-related expenses, with proper safeguards of course,” he said.

Ward 25 councillor Jagtar Jagga said, “Instead of park swings or proper roads, people these days expect us to provide them masks and sanitisers, or to help them financially on priority. “A provision should be made in the councillor’s ward development funds on these lines,” he said.

Notably, MC will also place agenda for buying 20,000 pieces of PPE kits worth ₹2 crore.

“MC staff has been working aggressively in the containment zones. The tender to procure the PPE kits has already been floated, and 34 companies have applied for it. The agenda will be placed before the House for approval,” said an official, requesting anonymity.