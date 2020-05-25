e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ₹155 cr development works on agenda in Chandigarh MC House meet

₹155 cr development works on agenda in Chandigarh MC House meet

The meeting, for the first time, will take place through video conferencing

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 23:01 IST
Vivek Gupta
Vivek Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The MC’s engineering branch had prepared three major agendas worth ₹155 crore — civic amenities for villages for ₹100 crore, road works due for 2020-21 fiscal for ₹45 crore, and ₹10 crore of development works for Manimajra.
The MC’s engineering branch had prepared three major agendas worth ₹155 crore — civic amenities for villages for ₹100 crore, road works due for 2020-21 fiscal for ₹45 crore, and ₹10 crore of development works for Manimajra. (HT Photo for representation)
         

Development works worth ₹155 crore and purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are among the key agendas to be taken up in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House meeting on May 29.

The meeting, for the first time, will take place through video conferencing.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said the engineering branch had prepared three major agendas worth ₹155 crore — civic amenities for villages for ₹100 crore, road works due for 2020-21 fiscal for ₹45 crore, and ₹10 crore of development works for Manimajra.

He said the road works already allotted last year had begun and will pick up pace soon.

SPENDING FOR COVID

Another agenda item is enlarging the scope of ward development funds in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Ward 1 councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said under ward development fund, a councillor can spend ₹80 lakh per year on his ward, but the spending is mostly on civic works. “In the meeting, we will raise the demand to broaden the scope of ward development fund by including pandemic-related expenses, with proper safeguards of course,” he said.

Ward 25 councillor Jagtar Jagga said, “Instead of park swings or proper roads, people these days expect us to provide them masks and sanitisers, or to help them financially on priority. “A provision should be made in the councillor’s ward development funds on these lines,” he said.

Notably, MC will also place agenda for buying 20,000 pieces of PPE kits worth ₹2 crore.

“MC staff has been working aggressively in the containment zones. The tender to procure the PPE kits has already been floated, and 34 companies have applied for it. The agenda will be placed before the House for approval,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In