2,932 e-challans issued for speeding in 25 days of lockdown in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:34 IST

Since May 4, when the curfew was lifted in the city and people were allowed to drive, the Chandigarh traffic police have issued 2,932 traffic violation information slips (TVIS) or e-challans for speeding.

The challaning drive began promptly on May 5. The traffic police used the three recently-acquired automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems to issue the challans.

The machines read the number plate and the speed of the vehicle before issuing a challan. After the 7pm restrictions on traffic movement are lifted, they will be used at night as well. The device can be installed on a tripod or placed in a vehicle. It is light-weight and can be installed at different locations.

Taking to Twitter, deputy inspector general of police (DIG, traffic) Shashank Anand said, “It is a myth that it takes 21 days to change a habit. Some persons surely need more time,” commenting on how people were still speeding despite not getting to drive between March 24 and May 4.

30% OF TOTAL SPEEDING CHALLANS OF 2019 ISSUED IN JUST 24 DAYS

In just 24 days, the ANPR systems have already issued 30% of the total 8,712 challans that were issued for speeding in 2019. DIG Anand said these machines were being used before the lockdown to train the operators, but this was the first time they were being used to challan.

The e-challans, however, haven’t been sent by post to the defaulters yet. Speaking about this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “We have only been sending text messages about the e-challans and not by post.” He added that they have tied up with the postal department to send the remaining challans via speed post.

Compounding fees for speeding offences was ₹1,000. The driving licence of the offender is also suspended for three months. The department, for now, is only processing challans related to breaking lockdown restrictions and social distancing rules where vehicles are being impounded.

DIG Anand said a portal to start online challan payment will be launched shortly.