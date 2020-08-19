e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2 couples including traffic cop, GMCH nurse held for brawl in Chandigarh’s Sector 33

2 couples including traffic cop, GMCH nurse held for brawl in Chandigarh’s Sector 33

Traffic constable Naveen, who was accused of sexual harassment, was sent to judicial custody and the Covid test report of his nurse wife is awaited. Meanwhile, the other couple was released on bail.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two couples including a traffic constable of the Chandigarh Police and his nurse wife were arrested after a fight broke out over playing at the housing complex in Sector 33 here.

Traffic constable Naveen, who was accused of sexual harassment, was sent to judicial custody and the Covid test report of his nurse wife is awaited. Meanwhile, the other couple was released on bail.

A woman had alleged that Naveen had molested her and even tore her clothes after a fight with her and her husband on August 16. The woman also alleged that Aarti, Naveen’s wife, had manhandled her. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Aarti, working as a staff nurse in GMCH-32, in a counter complaint said that on August 16, she and her husband Naveen were playing with their daughter when a few men and two females came and started verbally abusing them, asking them to leave the place.

When they resisted, the group in which some people were drunk started assaulting them. She alleged that one of the females tore her clothes and threatened to frame Naveen in a false case. Another case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC.

