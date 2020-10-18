e-paper
20-year-old girl ends life in Maloya

chandigarh Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A 20-year-old girl ended her life at her residence in Maloya on Sunday morning. A suicide note recovered from the spot stated that no one should be blamed for the incident.

The girl’s parents told the police that she was a student of BA Final Year and had taken up a job in a private firm to support herself. But during the lockdown, she lost the job and had been upset ever since.

She was last seen alive around 8.30am when her mother was leaving to pay obeisance at a temple. On returning, her mother found her hanging and informed the police. She was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

