23-year-old college pass-out shot dead in Chandigarh, three injured

A 23-year-old youth was killed and three others were injured after armed assailants attacked them at their rented accommodation in Sector 49, Chandigarh early morning on Wednesday. The crime is being seen as a fallout of the rivalry over control of DAV College unit of student outfit Indian National Student Organisation (INSO).

The victim has been identified as Vishal Chillar, 23, who was in the city to take the short service commission exam for the constable’s post. The injured are Pankaj, Megal and Ashish, all in their 20s.

Police said Vishal was chairman of the INSO at DAV College, Sector 10, till a couple of years ago. He and his associates had a strong hold on the party until last year, when Sudeep Pahal group took over. The power struggle between the two factions led to small fights in college and outside. In the student body elections last year, the two factions were at loggerheads over the choice of presidential candidate.

Police said they received information at around 7am that multiple gunshots were fired at the occupants of house number 2813, a two-BHK flat, by four people who had arrived in a white car. There was no sign of forced entry into the house, police said.

“Vishal was staying with his friend Pankaj and had thrown a party last night over his selection,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Police said Pankaj, Vishal, Megal and Aashish are pass-outs of DAV College. They were sleeping in a room when the assailants attacked them. “Vishal was attacked with swords, rods and eventually shot in the chest a couple of times and twice in the stomach. The others were also attacked by the assailants with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing from the spot,” said the official.

The victims were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Vishal was declared brought dead. The other three are undergoing treatment.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the IPC, and Arms Act, have been registered against Sudeep Pahal of Kurkshetra and three others.

“Sudeep and his group wanted their man to be the president, while Vishal’s group was pushing for their own. Vishal was attacked by Sudeep and his men because of this,” said a member of INSO, requesting anonymity.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 22:01 IST