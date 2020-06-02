e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 23-year-old dental student ends life in Rohtak

23-year-old dental student ends life in Rohtak

When her friends failed to get a response after knocking on her door, they informed the hostel warden, following which, they broke the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she had not blamed anyone.
The police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she had not blamed anyone.((Representative picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto))
         

A 23-year-old bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) intern committed suicide at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kunika Sethi, a resident of Panipat.

According to the details, at around 5pm, when Sethi’s friends failed to get a response after knocking on her door, they informed the hostel warden. Following which, they broke the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

PGIMS station house officer (SHO) Kaptan Singh said that the hostel authorities had informed him that a dental intern had ended her life by hanging herself from a fan in her room.

“Following which we reached the spot and informed Kunika’s parents about the incident. We have sent the victim’s body to PGIMS for post-mortem, which will be done tomorrow”, the SHO added.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said that they had recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she had not blamed anyone.

“She was depressed since February this year but the reason behind the same is yet to be ascertained”, he said.

The department has initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In