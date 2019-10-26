e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

248 illicit liquor cartons seized in Ludhiana, Cong leader’s husband booked

Police have impounded the truck and confiscated the liquor

chandigarh Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Koom Kalan police have recovered 248 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck that reportedly belongs to the husband of a Congress leader and his accomplice from old market in Sahnewal on Saturday, a day before Diwali. The driver of the track, Inderjit Singh, managed to escape, leaving behind the vehicle.

Police have impounded the truck and confiscated the liquor. They have booked Hardeep Singh, who is the husband of Congress block president Tajinder Kaur, and Inderjit.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Koom Kalan police station, said that following a tip off, police conducted a raid at the old market in Sahnewal. On seeing the police party, the occupants of the truck escaped, leaving behind the vehicle.

On checking, police recovered 248 cartons of illicit liquor and found that the truck belongs to Hardeep. The liquor recovered from the truck is not meant for sale in Punjab.

The accused were smuggling the liquor from other states for selling it in Luhdiana, said police. A hunt is on for arrest of the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. Tajinder said that her husband has been falsely implicated in the case.

She added that the driver had borrowed the truck from her husband a day back. “Moreover, the truck was recovered from near driver Inderjit’s house,” she said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:21 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News