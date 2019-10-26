248 illicit liquor cartons seized in Ludhiana, Cong leader’s husband booked

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:21 IST

The Koom Kalan police have recovered 248 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck that reportedly belongs to the husband of a Congress leader and his accomplice from old market in Sahnewal on Saturday, a day before Diwali. The driver of the track, Inderjit Singh, managed to escape, leaving behind the vehicle.

Police have impounded the truck and confiscated the liquor. They have booked Hardeep Singh, who is the husband of Congress block president Tajinder Kaur, and Inderjit.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Koom Kalan police station, said that following a tip off, police conducted a raid at the old market in Sahnewal. On seeing the police party, the occupants of the truck escaped, leaving behind the vehicle.

On checking, police recovered 248 cartons of illicit liquor and found that the truck belongs to Hardeep. The liquor recovered from the truck is not meant for sale in Punjab.

The accused were smuggling the liquor from other states for selling it in Luhdiana, said police. A hunt is on for arrest of the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. Tajinder said that her husband has been falsely implicated in the case.

She added that the driver had borrowed the truck from her husband a day back. “Moreover, the truck was recovered from near driver Inderjit’s house,” she said.

