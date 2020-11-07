e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 249 inmates out on special parole due to Covid to return to Chandigarh jail

249 inmates out on special parole due to Covid to return to Chandigarh jail

Every inmate will first undergo the Rapid Antigen Test outside the jail and those testing positive will be admitted to GMSH, Sector 16, while the remaining will return to the jail and undergo 10-day quarantine.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The jail’s total sanctioned strength is 1,120 prisoners (1,000 males and 120 females). As of November 5, there are 779 inmates, including 741 men and 38 women.
The jail’s total sanctioned strength is 1,120 prisoners (1,000 males and 120 females). As of November 5, there are 779 inmates, including 741 men and 38 women.(HT File Photo)
         

Let out on special bail and parole because of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, 249 inmates will return to the Model Jail, Burail, in batches of 50 from November 16 onwards.

The decision was taken by a high-powered committee chaired by Justice Jaswant Singh of Punjab and Haryana high court.

Earlier in March, the committee was constituted for decongestion of jails to check the spread of Covid-19 infection. On September 29, the chairman had directed the prison authorities to submit a detailed plan for re-admission of prisoners.

On Saturday, Ombir Singh, IG, prisons, Chandigarh, gave a presentation of the detailed plan prepared by the department of prisons and correctional administration, Chandigarh.

The committee was informed that every inmate will first undergo the Rapid Antigen Test outside the jail and those testing positive will be admitted to GMSH, Sector 16, while the remaining will return to the jail and undergo 10-day quarantine.

Therefore, it was decided that the convicted prisoners will return in batches of around 50 each between November 16 and December 7, while the undertrials will return after December 12.

The inmates will be intimated in advance about their reporting time on the date of surrender.

The jail’s total sanctioned strength is 1,120 prisoners (1,000 males and 120 females). As of November 5, there are 779 inmates, including 741 men and 38 women.

A total of 202 prisoners, including 193 men and nine women, were released on special parole and another 47, including 46 men and one woman, on special interim bail.

With the 249 inmates returning to the jail premises, the total number of prisoners will increase to 1,028 (980 men and 48 women), which is well within the sanctioned capacity of the jail.

top news
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In