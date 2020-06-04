e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 28-year-old Chandigarh man arrested with 52 gram heroin

28-year-old Chandigarh man arrested with 52 gram heroin

The police said the accused, who is unemployed, already has two cases registered against him for rioting and theft.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing 52 grams of heroin at the Airport light point here.

The accused was identified as Sahil Verma, alias Kaku, of Sector 45, Chandigarh. The police team was patrolling near the Airport light point when they intercepted a Gray i20 car at around 3.30pm. On checking, the police found a green carry bag containing 52 gram heroin.

The police said Sahil, who is unemployed, already has two cases registered against him for rioting and theft. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. Sahil was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In