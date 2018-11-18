3 killed, several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar

Three people were killed and several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar on Sunday morning.

The blast occurred at a congregation of the Nirankari, a spiritual organisation, in Adliwal village of Amritsar, said deputy commissioner, Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, adding that three people were killed and several injured.

IG border range Surinderpal Singh Parmar said ten people have been injured in the blast.

Eyewitnesses say two masked bike-borne men came outside the Nirankari Dera and threw a grenade on the congregation.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 12:46 IST