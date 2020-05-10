e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 new Covid-19 cases from Bapu Dham, Chandigarh’s count 173

3 new Covid-19 cases from Bapu Dham, Chandigarh’s count 173

The test results of a 62-year-old person who died at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector32, on Saturday night, also came back positive.

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Bapu Dham Colony now has 110 infected persons.
The Bapu Dham Colony now has 110 infected persons.(HT FILE)
         

With three new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday morning, the total count in the city now is 173.

All the cases are from the Bapu Dham Colony hotspot, which now has 110 infected persons.

The test results of a 62-year-old person who died at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector32, on Saturday night, also came back positive.

With this, the number of fatalities is now up to three. The steepest spike of 21 cases was also reported in the city on Saturday.

top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In