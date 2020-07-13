e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 new medical colleges to come up in Haryana

3 new medical colleges to come up in Haryana

An official spokesperson said doctorate of medicine in cardiology at the PGIMS, Rohtak, will also be started

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to set up three new medical colleges in Sirsa, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.

An official spokesperson said doctorate of medicine in cardiology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, will also be started.

The medical college in Sirsa would be set up on the land of Haryana agricultural university, whereas in Kaithal, the medical college would be built in Sarpankheri village. In Yamunanagar, the medical college would come up on a panchayat land, he added.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In