3-year-old boy falls into 25-ft well in Pathankot, rescued

A three-year-old boy fell into a 25-foot well at Kiri Mehra village on the Punjab- Jammu and Kashmir border on Thursday evening. The child was rescued after a woman who saw Pradeep, the victim, falling in the well raised an alarm. The child suffered broken femur bone and injuries on his face and other parts of the body. Bittu, who was rushed to a private hospital at Sarna village near Pathankot, was recuperating and was out of danger.

The incident comes after two-year-old Fatehveer, who fell into a 150-foot open borewell in Sangrur village, was pulled out dead after five-days of rescue operations by state administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) failed to save the toddler.

Bittu, father of the injured child, said that the child along with his elder brother had gone outside to fetch something from the nearby market when the incident occurred. The child fell into the well, which was covered by tarpaulin after he inadvertently stepped on it.

Pradeep was then pulled out by Pappu, son of the owner of the well, who tied himself with a rope and scaled down to save my child.

Dr. JS Randhawa, who is attending the child, said, “Pardeep has sustained a femur fracture due to free fall and many abrasions. But he is out of danger.”

