e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 32, including SHO, test positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot, Gurdaspur

32, including SHO, test positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot, Gurdaspur

Nineteen test positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot, thirteen in Gurdaspur

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
(Representative Image/Reuters)
         

Nineteen people, including a station house officer (SHO), tested positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot on Wednesday, officials said.

Pathankot deputy commissioner (DC) GS Khaira said, “Nineteen of 245 people whose reports were received from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.”

“A 32-year-old SHO at Pathankot Division’s Number 1 Police Station was among the 19 people to test positive. A four-year-old boy has also tested positive,” the DC said, adding that health department was tracing the contacts and source of infection.”

“All the patients have been isolated in hospitals and are stable. All policemen who came in contact with the SHO will be quarantined. So far, the district has recorded 113 Covid-19 cases, of which 52 are active,” the DC said.

13 INFECTED IN GURDASPUR

Gurdaspur civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said, “On Wednesday, 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported. One patient is a resident of Gurdaspur, one of Kamo Nangal village, two of Dhaliwal and nine of Batala. All patients are the direct contacts of previously diagnosed Covid-19 patients.”

top news
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In