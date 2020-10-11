36 construction workers test Covid +ve in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:31 IST

As many as 36 people working at the construction site of the upcoming Amity University in Sector 82, Mohali, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

These were among 97 fresh cases reported in the district, which took its tally to 11,415, of which 1,017 cases remain active. With 124 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries reached 10,190.

In Chandigarh, 85 people tested positive, taking the count to 13,162. As many as 11,787 have been cured, including 125 discharged on Sunday, leaving 1,184 active cases.

Panchkula district reported 37 new cases, including 23 in the main city. As many as 6,593 have tested positive so far, of which 6,068 have recovered and 424 still hospitalised.

3 more succumb in tricity

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 across the tricity on Sunday, with a casualty each being reported from Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The death toll stands at 191, 208 and 101, respectively, in the three areas.

Those who died have been identified as a 34-year-old man from Sector 50, Chandigarh; a 72-year-old man from Orissa who was residing in Zirakpur, Mohali; and a 69-year-old woman from Sector 7, Panchkula. All of them were suffering from comorbidities, such as hypertension and diabetes.