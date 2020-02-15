36-yr-old man admitted to Chandigarh PGIMER with suspected coronavirus

chandigarh

A 36-year-old man from Singapore visiting his in-laws in Chandigarh was quarantined on Saturday after he reported to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

“He has been admitted to the isolation ward of Nehru Hospital and his vitals are stable. He is under observation,” said Dr Raman Sharma of the department of hospital administration.

The man works in Singapore and had arrived in Chandigarh via Kolkata last Monday. He developed the symptoms on Thursday evening or Friday morning, and approached the institute on Saturday, said Dr Sharma.

According to hospital sources, the patient’s blood samples have sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the test reports are expected in the next 24 hours. “The line of treatment will be provided as per the reports,” they said.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. According to latest figures released by the Chinese health authorities on Saturday, the deadly virus has claimed 1,523 lives among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Japan has reported 337 cases, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, and a death. Even Singapore has reported 72 cases among other countries across the world.

India has had three confirmed cases so far. A 28-year-old banker from Mohali, who had the history of travelling to China and was admitted to the PGIMER last month, had tested negative.

The Chandigarh health administration has issued an advisory to city hotels, asking them to immediately report about visitors from neighbouring countries along with Thailand, Japan and South Korea.