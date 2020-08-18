e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 4 fruit vendors held for killing 53-year-old man in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

4 fruit vendors held for killing 53-year-old man in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered

chandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Four fruit vendors were arrested for killing a 53-year-old outside his house in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Danish, Munish, Nadeem and Kasim, who attacked one Mohammad Muftkeen on Saturday night after a fight with the latter’s sons.

Police said that Muftkeen’s son, Arbaz, had an argument with one of the accused, Danish, on August 14. The matter was resolved but on Saturday night, Danish, along with Munish, Nadeem and Kasim, again had a fight with the victim’s sons, Arbaz and Shahul, at Bapu Dham Colony.

Police said that Muftkeen tried to intervene when he was hit with a rod on his head. Leaving him injured, the accused fled from the spot. Muftkeen was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Arbaz’s complaint, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report of the deceased.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In