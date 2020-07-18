₹40,000, jewellery stolen from Sector-13 house in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 02:15 IST

Unidentified person (s) were booked for stealing Rs 40,000, jewellery and two mobile phones from a house in Sector 13 (Manimajra) on Friday.

Kusum, a resident of NIC, Manimajra, reported a theft at her home on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14. She told police that she works at PGIMER and stays with her children. She said that on July 14, she woke up and found her wardrobe open and room ransacked. A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code at IT Park police station.

Two minor thefts also reported

A woman living in Sector 22, Chandigarh, reported an inverter stolen from her backyard on July 16. A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of IPC at Sector 17 police station.

Another theft was reported by Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Behlolpur village, Mohali. He said a commercial gas cylinder, an Indane gas cylinder and two aluminum pots were stolen from his tea stall in Sector 26 grain market. A case of theft was registered at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh.