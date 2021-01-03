5 Ludhiana students ace CAT, make it to 99-percentile club

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:28 IST

Five candidates from Ludhiana, all of them male, scored above 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), the results for which were declared late on Saturday evening. All of them cleared it in their first attempt.

Clearing the exam is a pre-requisite for admission into Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs) across the country.

IIM-Indore had conducted CAT 2020 on November 29. The final answer key was released on December 31.

Shubham Jain got 99.82 percentile, while Siddham Jain and Peshal Goel scored 99.67 and 99.58, respectively. Ritvik Dhawan and Hemant Singh scored 99.12 and 99.07, respectively.

Shubham, 20, is currently pursuing his BCom from Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana.

“I first cleared my basics and then focused on mock tests. I used to devote quality hours for self-study and revised whatever was taught during coaching classes everyday. This helped me improve my score in mock tests. I am glad I am able to score well in the first attempt and will now focus on where to take admission,” he said.

“My parents were supportive throughout and constantly encouraged me to work hard and perform better,” he added, while expressing gratitude towards his father Sandeep, who is a businessman, and mother Rinki, a homemaker.

Siddham Jain wants to pursue his MBA in finance and is currently pursuing BCom from Ramjas College, Delhi. He said that both coaching and self-study made a huge difference to his score.

“My teachers were very cooperative and guided me at every step which helped me to enhance my score in mock tests. After every mock test, I discussed the questions with my teachers and took feedback from them,” he said. His father Jatin Jain is a businessman and mother Anku a housewife.

Peshal Goel, 21, who hails from Rampura, Bathinda district, said that he took online coaching from a city-based institute amid the pandemic. He added that consistency is the key. His aim is to pursue MBA and learn the basics so that he can start his own business.His father Parveen Goel is a businessman and mother Shefali a homemaker.

Ritvik Dhawan wants to pursue MBA from a reputed IIM. “I have worked very hard and I am very happy I could achieve a good score,” he said.

Hemant Singh, 22, wants to pursue his MBA from faculty of management studies, Delhi. “I stay in a joint family and everyone supported me. I am thankful to my uncle and aunt who guided me. After pursuing MBA, I will start my own business,” he said. His father Arvind runs a shop and mother Babita is a homemaker.