Home / Chandigarh / 50 Ludhiana residents booked for misbehaving with cops

50 Ludhiana residents booked for misbehaving with cops

The residents of Chhawni Mohalla, which was declared a containment zone earlier this month, had created ruckus in the area and forced a constable and head constable deployed there to remove the barricades

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The residents Chhawani Mohalla, which was declared a containment zone earlier this month, were forcing cops to remove the barricades at entry points.
The residents Chhawani Mohalla, which was declared a containment zone earlier this month, were forcing cops to remove the barricades at entry points. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

At least 50 residents of Chhawni Mohalla, which was declared a containment zone earlier this month, have been booked for misbehaving with police personnel. The accused were demanding removal of barricades from entry points of the locality on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sunita, Sanjiv, Sanju, Nonu, Neeraj, Pappu, Beena and their 43 accomplices who are yet to be identified.

The case has been registered on the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Swarn Singh, who said that the residents had created ruckus in the area and forced a constable and head constable deployed there to remove the barricades.

The case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code.

