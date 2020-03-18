50-yr-old woman killed, three injured in Gurdaspur firing

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:52 IST

A 50-year-old woman was killed and three of her family members were injured when a group of people opened fire at their house at Harchowal village in Gurdaspur on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Kaur, while the injured are Partap Singh, his wife Narinder Kaur, and his brother Narinjan Singh. All the injured were referred to a government hospital in Amritsar.

Harchowal station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said that at around 10:30pm, over a dozen people, armed with .315 and .32 bore pistols, attacked the victims at their house.

Police said that a few days back, boys of the victim’s and the assailant’s family, all students of Class 10 at a Harchowal school, got into a scuffle on school premises which resulted in the Tuesday’s attack.

The SHO said that a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against four people identified as Lakha Singh, Malkiat Singh, both residents of Harchowal village, Amritpal Singh, of Bham village, and Sahil, of Bhambri village, and 10 other unidentified persons.

So far, no arrests have been made, the SHO added.