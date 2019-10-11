550th birth anniv: AI’s Mumbai-Amritsar-London flight from Oct 31

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:01 IST

To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Air India has announced new flights on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted (UK) route from October 31. However, the flag-carrier airline announced it has no plans to begin international flights before October 2020 from Chandigarh international airport

At the Press Club, Sector 27, Air India general manager (marketing and planning) Ram Babu said, “Air India is under a disinvestment process at Chandigarh which may last till March 2020. Only after that, new international flights will be planned in the winter schedule.” Currently, only one flight of Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, is operating to Sharjah from Chandigarh international airport.

For the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Air India’s international Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted (UK) flight will begin operations from October 31. The flight will connect Amritsar to Stansted in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the big occasion. The 256–seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. “Punjabi food will be served in the aircraft,” he added.

On the domestic front, the carrier will also begin a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27. A 162-seater aircraft will operate on the route. The airline will also increase the frequency of Delhi-Amritsar-Toronto flight, from thrice a week to daily, starting March next year, he said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:01 IST