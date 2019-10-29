550th Parkash Purb: SGPC to dedicate first event to Bhai Mardana

chandigarh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is all set to kick start the grand celebrations of 550th Guru Nanak birth anniversary by dedicating its first event to Bhai Mardana on November 1. As part of the plan, 550 students of Gurshabad Academy, Punjab, will play various string instruments, including rabab, during the nagar kirtan that will be taken out from Gurdwara Rababsar at Bharoana village in Kapurthala to historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on the first day.

Bhai Mardana, a rebeck player, was the first disciple and long-time companion of Guru Nanak. As per the history, Guru Nanak had sent Bhai Mardana to purchase a rabab from noted musician and rabab player Bhai Firanda of Bharoana village in Kapurthala district. After three days of search, Bhai Mardana met Bhai Firanda at a place where Gurdwara Rubabsar is situated. Giving reference of Guru Nanak, Mardana requested to purchase a rabab, however, Firanda declined the money and expressed his desire to meet Guru Nanak. The duo then went to Sultanpur Lodhi where Bhai Firanda offered rabab to Guru Nanak.

SGPC officials said that the nagar kirtan has been organised to highlight the part of Guru Nanak life where the musical instrument was brought from Bharoana village, and to dedicate the religious procession to Bhai Mardana.

Shamsher Singh of Bharoana village, who is area coordinator of the SGPC, said 50 tractors have been arranged for the nagar kirtan scheduled on Novemeber 1. He said that 11 artists will sit in each trolley playing the musical instruments before performing ‘one Shabad in one tune’ at Gurdwara Ber Sahib. “We have made all arrangements for the artists, including their stay in the village Gurdwara,” added Singh.

Surjit Singh Sabhra, head granthi (priest) of Gurdwara Ber Sahib who is supervising the preparations of the event, said that we had been training the students of Gurshabad Academy from last one year to excel them in historical string instruments.

“We have selected string instruments, including rabab, dil-ruba, Sarangi, Dhadh and others, those were played during the lifetime of Guru Nanak. We will also brief about the historic importance of instruments during the function,” added Sabhra.

Bharoana village wears festive look

As the first event of the historic celebrations is all set to start from Bharoana village, the residents are upbeat with all streets being whitewashed and village spruced up. Former sarpanch of the village, Saroop Singh, said that we are fortunate that the celebrations for the historic event is starting from our village, so we have made all arrangements for hosting the nagar kirtan.

