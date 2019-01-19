6 historical gates of Amritsar to be restored to old glory

After the restoration of the Ram Bagh gate under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), six more historical gates are set to be restored to old glory in the holy city at the cost ₹6 crore.

“Under the central public works department’s (CPWD) project, the renovation work of maintaining the original look of the heritage structure has started at Hathi Gate and Hakima Gate in the first phase. Other gates which are proposed to be restored are Hall gate, Lahori Gate, Khajana gate and Sultanwind gate,” said Simranjit Singh and Manjinder Singh, engineers working with Hemkunt Builders, a private firm based in the city that has been awarded the restoration project.

Both the engineers, who are supervising the restoration work, said Gurmeet Rai, a well-known conservation architect, is the consultant for the project which is proposed to be finished in three months. He said as many as 50 workers are working on both the sites at one time.

Rai said rest of the surviving gates are also being restored under this scheme.

Manjinder said, “We have brought special bricks from Zirakpur in Mohali for the renovation of dilapidated portions of the structure. Besides, powder of bricks, chuna and sand are also being used as the construction material as per the directions of the consultant from the government.”

Historical Importance

In the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh started the construction of a wall and 12 gates around the city, founded by the fourth Sikh master Guru Ramdas, to protect it from invaders and improved its fortification. During the British rule, many gates were reconstructed, while some new gates were also constructed, including Hall Gate. It was built in 1873 and named after the then British deputy commissioner CH Hall.

As condition of six of the gates that are left apart from the Ram Bagh gate, is dilapidated, the demand for the preservation and restoration of these heritage structures, which are considered as ‘Edifices of pride’ was being raised since long.

In October last year, under the HRIDAY scheme of the National Institute of Urban Affairs of the Union ministry of urban development and the Amritsar municipal corporation, Ram Bagh gate constructed on the route from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s summer palace at the Ram Bagh garden to Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) was restored. It was opened for the public on October 12.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 11:05 IST